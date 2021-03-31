Increased case count leads to Teller County return to Yellow on the COVID Dial

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — During Teller County’s continued recovery to normal governance and operations, vaccine statistics show that medical providers serving Teller County citizens have administered 11,560 total vaccines, with 56% of our population over the age of 65 being completely vaccinated.

Additional clinics in the next two weeks will provide for at least 1,325 additional citizens the opportunity to obtain a vaccination.

“As more of our residents are getting vaccinated and with the increasing opportunities to get a vaccine, I am optimistic Teller County is on the path to recovery,” Interim Director of Public Health, Martha Hubbard said.

Despite the counties success in vaccinating residents, Teller County was informed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, that or CoVID-19 case counts over the last week have experienced the same slight upturn being seen in many areas of the state as well as the Country.

Although the county cases are marginally rising our hospitals are not overwhelmed and cases resulting in deaths are not rising. CDPHE has advised these current statistics moves Teller County from the “Blue” status on the COVID-19 dial to “Yellow”.

While Teller County is in the Yellow level the following restrictions will include:

Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Yellow return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less

Capacity for most businesses, including gyms, offices, non-critical manufacturing, critical and non-critical retail, and both indoor and outdoor events returns to 50% or up to 50 people, whichever is less

Last Call for alcohol in restaurants is 1:00AM

“We look forward to the time where the State dial ends and the conclusion of the pandemic can be managed at a local level,” Bob Campbell, Chairman, of Teller County Commissioners said.

The Teller County Board of County Commissioners remains concerned about the ongoing physical health of citizens, but also is concerned for the mental and economic health of the community.

They continue to encourage all residents and businesses to take personal responsibility for their own health and help fight the spread of COVID19. Those residents interested in receiving vaccination information, please see www.tellercovid.com which links to the interactive vaccination interest form.