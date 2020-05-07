In the face of tragedy, Colorado Springs nurses find hope working in New Jersey hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS and ELIZABETH, NJ – When Jamie Samuels and Kelsie Anderholm first set eyes on Trinitas Regional Medical Center in New Jersey, a celebration greeted them.

First responders and signs waited outside and CEO Gary Horan welcomed them, along with dozens of other nurses who came to help.

“Being at the bedside of critical patients who need help, it’s never really scared me and so this was just a natural fit to say yet to.” said Anderholm, who would typically be working in the emergency department at Penrose Hospital.

The nurses they were helping relieve had worked the better part of 7 weeks straight. 42 days in a row for some, without a single day off.

“If you can fathom the mental, physical, critical thinking, walking a half marathon every single night along with critical care for 42 days straight? The energy that must have consumed them,” Samuels said.

They felt like celebrities upon their arrival. Then the work began.

Samuels said she was told at one point, 90 percent of Trinitas’ patients were infected with COVID–19.

The morgue is full so outside of the facility is a semi-truck trailer with bodies stacked to the ceiling, Samuels explained.

“The most humbling thing for us is the mass casualty out of that,” said Samuels, who works in the medical and surgical units at St. Francis Medical Center when she is in Colorado Springs.

Samuels has documented her journey on the Centura Website. From the anticipation of day one to the reality of day 4, when one patient in a two-patient room had died. She comforted the surviving patient who couldn’t speak because they were intubated.

Then on day 10 came despair. In that day’s video post, Samuels is visibly distraught and fights tears as she described the day. Three patients had died, one of them had been the age of her own child. She is in awe at the amount of younger patients she has seen in New Jersey compared to Colorado. She puts herself in the shoes of that patient’s mother, who like many families of COVID–19 patients, couldn’t be in the room, nor the building when her child passed.

“It’s been really tough psychologically for the nurses here to know that we were the last person to make physical contact with a loved one,” she said.

There’s the science of nursing, but there’s also the art of nursing. Even with loads of personal protective equipment, Samuels and Anderholm make an effort to bring a holistic touch to their approach by giving the hugs the families cannot.

“It’s absolutely essential for their healing. There have been studies on that back to World War I,” Samuels said.

It’s an essential they rarely have time to commit to.

In Colorado Springs, most days the nurses could count their patient load on one hand. Once the second-hand starts to fill up, the personal connections are expedited. It’s common, they say, for the patient load to be above a dozen for a shift, about a 300 percent increase.

“If I’m approaching double digits for patients, I can’t spend the time with them that I want to feel like a good nurse,” said Anderholm.

On Day 12, Samuels was visibly in better spirits. She recorded her walking into the hospital with a cheery greeting for all.

“It’s just a darn good day,” she says in her video diary.

She goes on to say the patient load is decreasing and some statistics around the virus are improving as well. She feels a sense of levity as she walks through the halls now.

“It was so nice to hear laughter at the nurses’ station again, we’ve had moments of that, of joy, of celebration because they finally saw a light at the end of the tunnel,” Samuels said.