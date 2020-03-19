In absence of school, students still get the meals they rely on

COLORADO SPRINGS — The disruption to classrooms has rippled across Colorado as Governor Jared Polis orders every school closed as the COVID—19 coronavirus spreads across the state. The disruption extends to the nutrition of several students across southern Colorado as well.

In El Paso County, 39 percent of kids are on free and reduced lunch, meaning they rely on schools for their lunch and often times breakfast as well. At Centennial Elementary, 90 percent of students need school for their meals.

“It’s really important,” said Margaret Alferof, the kitchen manager at Centennial. “Sometimes the kids, that’s just what they get so, they’re really thankful. They’re good kids, they really are.”

Alferof is working one of the three “Grab and Go” spots in Harrison School District Two, where families can grab meals for their kids. The students don’t have to qualify for free and reduced lunch. They just have to be present.

“I think it’s really important right now that we all come together to support our community and parents are able to come to a friendly place with friendly faces and know that their needs are met for food so, parents can focus on other things during this time,” Centennial Principal Kim Neyes said.

Wednesday, the crew at Centennial handed out over 100 meals most of the week as they say the word is spreading about their meals. The meals come with a sandwich, fruit vegetables and also a vegetarian choice.

“We know kids are getting their food, getting the nourishment they need, and not going hungry,” said Alferof.

Other districts are also offering meals. Academy District 20 estimates thousands of meals given at their five locations this week.

“I think that they will depend on it every day in that way,” said Wendy Hawn. “Consistency. It provides a consistent thing to do every day. It gets them out of the house number one.”

Hawn works at Moutain Ridge Middle School but is handing out meals at Frontier Elementary. Hours vary, but most districts are committed to providing these meals as schools remain closed.

“It’s a good group of people we’re like a family,” said Alferof. “Thank care for our little family.”