If they want to reopen, breweries and bars must bring food to the table

COLORADO SPRINGS –– Lost Friends Brewing Company co-owner, Andrew France describes this last week as “hectic.”

“It’s a really hard time for all of us, just getting ready for that summer upswing and taking a hit like that hurt,” France said.

There were rumors of reopening, drafted guidelines from Governor Jared Polis’ office even.

Then Sunday came and with it the announcement of El Paso County’s variance to reopen restaurants was granted but breweries are under state jurisdiction.

Alas, a Memorial Day gift––the Governor allowing people to eat inside restaurants, brewpubs, and taverns.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s been a long couple of months here of just eeking by, doing the best that we can give the situation,” France said.

Online sales of growlers and canned beer have been going really well, France says, but not enough. Adding to the pain, when it comes to just being a brewery or a bar is not enough–– establishments must have to sell food.

“It’s not the social environment they had before. It’s not a hundred people mixing together, it’s a group of four being seated, a group of six being seated, a group of two being seated at six feet apart and you’re there with the group you came with, you’re not in a social free for all,” Gov. Jared Polis said in his Tuesday press conference.

Public Health experts say the more social interactions a person has, the more likely they are to catch or spread COVID––19.

Polis acknowledges the regulation will not fit into every business model but says, they can partner with neighboring businesses or food trucks to make it work. France has been doing that since he opened.

“They’re a very mutually beneficial partnership for you,” said France. “They get food for people taht encourages them to stay here and keep drinking beer and we bring customers that need food to buy from them.”

Nothing in the state order mandates customers must buy food while buying an alcoholic beverage but Polis says it’s less about the food and more about the interactions people have.

For France, different food trucks will continue to operate outside his front door each day. You can likely find one out in front during the brewery’s take out order now, but France is waiting until Thursday to open to ensure his staff is ready and business is cleaned.

“Bringing the community in here again and getting our neighbors back in here to enjoy a beer with us, it’s going to be a really good time,” he said.