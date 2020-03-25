ICU beds in Colorado: Report shows hospital totals as of 2018

A nurse transfers a patient at the intensive care unit of the ‘Clinica Nueva de Cali’ clinic in Cali, Colombia on March 24, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The state of Colorado had a combined 1,849 intensive care unit, critical care unit and specialty ICU beds across its hospitals as of 2018, a report released Wednesday has shown.

The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) released the count from 2018 Medicare baseline reporting, and said the current level of ICU and CCU beds in the state is higher.

Hospitals may have changed their capacity during the past year. Also, hospitals are converting some general care units to ICU beds in anticipation of greater demand.

The CHA is also taking an inventory of equipment and staff resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients. It said ICU bed tracking continues and real-time information will be provided when complete.

The majority of people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms. Many who require hospitalization will be cared for in a general hospital setting, some will be in critical condition and need critical care and ventilator support.

“It is possible that the current ICU bed capacity will not be sufficient to care for the number of patients that we anticipate Colorado hospitals will need to treat,” said Julie Lonborg, senior vice president, Colorado Hospital Association.

“The more we can extend the spread of this virus over multiple weeks or months, the better our hospital system can manage the needs our communities will face. It will take all of us, working together in this way, to stop the spread of this dangerous virus, protect our health care workforce and maintain the lifesaving capabilities of our health care system,” Lonbord said.

Colorado hospital beds as of 2018

Data from 2018 Medicare cost reporting, provided by Colorado Hospital Association. View chart as pdf.