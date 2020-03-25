1  of  2
ICU beds in Colorado: Report shows hospital totals as of 2018

A nurse transfers a patient at the intensive care unit of the ‘Clinica Nueva de Cali’ clinic in Cali, Colombia on March 24, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The state of Colorado had a combined 1,849 intensive care unit, critical care unit and specialty ICU beds across its hospitals as of 2018, a report released Wednesday has shown.

The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) released the count from 2018 Medicare baseline reporting, and said the current level of ICU and CCU beds in the state is higher.

List: See the full list at the bottom of the story

Hospitals may have changed their capacity during the past year. Also, hospitals are converting some general care units to ICU beds in anticipation of greater demand.

The CHA is also taking an inventory of equipment and staff resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients. It said ICU bed tracking continues and real-time information will be provided when complete.

The majority of people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms. Many who require hospitalization will be cared for in a general hospital setting, some will be in critical condition and need critical care and ventilator support.

“It is possible that the current ICU bed capacity will not be sufficient to care for the number of patients that we anticipate Colorado hospitals will need to treat,” said Julie Lonborg, senior vice president, Colorado Hospital Association. 

“The more we can extend the spread of this virus over multiple weeks or months, the better our hospital system can manage the needs our communities will face. It will take all of us, working together in this way, to stop the spread of this dangerous virus, protect our health care workforce and maintain the lifesaving capabilities of our health care system,” Lonbord said.

Colorado hospital beds as of 2018

Data from 2018 Medicare cost reporting, provided by Colorado Hospital Association. View chart as pdf.

Hospital NameICU Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (ICU beds filed on the 2018 report)ICU Beds Other & Specialty Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (CCU beds and specialty ICU beds such as neuro ICU filed on the 2018 report)Total Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (Total beds at the hospital)Licensed Beds – CDPHE (Total licensed beds with the state – hospitals are not always staffed to support all these beds)
TOTAL97387610,29312,558
Animas Surgical Hospital  12 
Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center4 2525
Aspen Valley Hospital4 2525
Avista Adventist Hospital826108114
Banner Fort Collins Medical Center  2323
Boulder Community Health18 139167
Castle Rock Adventist Hospital845355
Cedar Springs Hospital  8676
Centennial Peaks Hospital  104104
Children’s Hospital Colorado36122434444
Children’s Hospital Colorado – Colorado Springsn/a (New)n/a (New)n/a (New)99
Clear View Behavioral Healthn/an/an/a92
Colorado Acute Long Term Hospital  63 
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center  2525
Colorado Mental Health Institute Ft. Logan  94 
Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo  449 
Colorado Plains Medical Center6 3650
Community Hospital12 5360
Craig Hospital  9393
Delta County Memorial Hospital6 4949
Denver Health3248378555
Denver Springsn/an/an/a96
East Morgan County Hospital  2525
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Colorado Springsn/an/an/a64
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Littletonn/an/an/a40
Estes Park Medical Center  2523
Good Samaritan Medical Center2412183234
Grand River Hospital District  1225
Gunnison Valley Health  2024
Haxtun Hospital District  2525
HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Colorado Springs  62 
HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Littleton  40 
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center2 2525
Highlands Behavioral Health System  8686
Keefe Memorial Health Service District  1125
Kindred Hospital – Aurora  3737
Kindred Hospital – Denver4 6868
Kit Carson County Health Service District  1919
Lincoln Community Hospital  1515
Littleton Adventist Hospital2414159231
Longmont United Hospital166131186
Lutheran Medical Center1820186338
McKee Medical Center11 115115
Medical Center of the Rockies2012174174
Melissa Memorial Hospital  1515
Memorial Hospital4684493713
Memorial Regional Health  2525
Mercy Regional Medical Center11 8282
Middle Park Medical Center – Kremmling  2125
Montrose Memorial Hospital8 5075
Mt. San Rafael Hospital  2525
National Jewish Health  2446
North Colorado Medical Center1610225378
North Suburban Medical Center16 127157
Northern Colorado Long Term Acute Hospital  20 
Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital  40 
OrthoColorado Hospital  4848
Pagosa Springs Medical Center  1111
Parker Adventist Hospital1612165170
Parkview Medical Center1231276350
Peak View Behavioral Health  112112
Penrose Hospital4536426522
Pikes Peak Regional Hospital  3015
Pioneers Medical Center  1010
Platte Valley Medical Center8168998
Porter Adventist Hospital36 176368
Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Denvern/an/an/a63
Poudre Valley Hospital1225225255
Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center7142337680
Prowers Medical Center  2525
Rangely District Hospital  2525
Rio Grande Hospital  1717
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Centern/an/an/a187
Rose Medical Center3524226422
Saint Joseph Hospital3035361400
San Luis Valley Health Conejos County Hospital  1717
San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center6 4949
Sedgwick County Health Center  915
Sky Ridge Medical Center3028274284
Southeast Colorado Hospital District  1523
Southwest Health System, Inc.4 2525
Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital  5878
Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center & Spanish Peaks Veterans
Community Living Center		  1620
St. Anthony Hospital2848220237
St. Anthony North Health Campus20 92100
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center8 3435
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center20 11342
St. Mary’s Hospital & Medical Center, Inc.1844257346
St. Thomas More Hospital4 2525
St. Vincent General Hospital District  825
Sterling Regional MedCenter4 2525
Swedish Medical Center5817356408
The Medical Center of Aurora4514309346
UCHealth Broomfield Hospital  2240
UCHealth Grandview Hospital4 2222
UCHealth Greeley Hospitaln/a (New)n/a (New)n/a (New)50
UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospitaln/a (New)n/a (New)n/a (New)87
UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital6 5151
University of Colorado Hospital89129634698
Vail Valley Medical Center5 5656
Valley View Hospital5124178
Vibra Hospital  54 
Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital  2525
West Springs Hospital  4332
Wray Community District Hospital  1615
Yampa Valley Medical Center453939
Yuma District Hospital  1515

