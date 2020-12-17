How will the state notify Coloradans when it’s their turn to get a vaccine?

DENVER (KDVR) — We know Colorado is administering the COVID-19 vaccine in phases, but how will we know when it’s time for our phase to get its shot?

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) tells the Problem Solvers rolling from one phase to the next will be a statewide decision.

“Once we believe we have distributed enough vaccine to those who want a vaccine in the first phase, we will move to the next phase,” a spokesperson for the department said in a statement. “The speed at which we are able to move through the phases will largely depend on the supply of vaccine.”

Right now, the projected timeline is Phase 1 will be done in the winter, Phase 2 in the spring and Phase 3 in the summer, but that is subject to change based on the supply chain.

With Phase 1A underway, high-risk health care workers and people in long-term care are currently receiving their doses. The state says a majority of these recipients should be able to get their shots from their employer. If not, the state recommends visiting the nearest vaccine distribution location.

Hospitals and health providers are generally setting up these vaccinations with their employees on a scheduled basis.

“Because we’re doing an appointment-type process, it’s going to be one-on-one outreach to those individuals to say, ‘Now, this is your day, this is your appointment time,'” said Director of Pharmacy at North Suburban Medical Center Dr. Melissa Miller. “It is very labor-intensive but the advantage to doing that is we’re not sending out a mass broadcast to say, ‘Hey, the clinic’s open for shots. Come on down and get ‘em.’”

CDPHE tells the Problem Solvers it will make an announcement once the state is ready to shift from one phase to the next, and will focus on getting the word out to local partners to make sure the public is ready. It is expecting to release more information about provider setting and options for phases 2 and 3 recipients soon.

“It’s a work in progress as we partner with local public health agencies and communities, to plan for Phase 2,” said CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France.

CDPHE has a long list of answers to frequently asked vaccine questions on its website.