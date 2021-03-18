How to support Colorado seniors through the pandemic and beyond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 has spent weeks looking into how the pandemic impacted the health care industry, specifically when it comes to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Staff are getting burnt out and quitting, and residents are lonely and depressed.

Those who have loved ones in long-term care already know the last year has been tough.

“Oftentimes older adults will say to me, ‘I don’t know how much longer I have here, I don’t know how much longer this is going to be and so I want to make the most of the situation, I want to make the most of my life, and yet I’m quarantined where I can’t do that,'” said Dr. Sheri Gibson, who is a geropsychologist, or psychologist specializing in geriatric care.

From lockdowns and lockouts, for the most part, our seniors have had to tackle the pandemic on their own.

“We know that grief and loss has a tremendous impact on people, but we’re talking about a lot of grief and loss at this point and time,” said Leah McMahon, a Colorado state Long-Term Care Ombudsman. “They have watched their friends, they have watched their families pass because of this deadly virus.”

Gibson said the first thing we need to is validate our loved one’s experience.

“We don’t want to silver-line it. We don’t want to turn it and say ‘at least we can talk on video.’ That isn’t helpful,” said Gibson. “It invalidates the person’s willingness to be vulnerable in expressing themselves with us. So, what we can do is to validate that and say, ‘this is really hard. I hear it, I feel it too.'”

Next, Gibson suggested using resources that are available.

“The first thing I would do is direct people to the National Ombudsman Resource Center,” said Gibson.

“The long-term care ombudsmans are resident-directed advocates who are required to obtain permission from the resident to advocate, and are guided by the resident on what they want us to advocate on,” said McMahon.

The Ombudsman program is federally mandated and every state has a state office and regional representatives.

“We resolve problems in situations involving things like quality of care, dignity and respect, as well as abuse and other resident rights,” said McMahon.

The Colorado Ombudsman office has been busy during the pandemic dealing with all kinds of issues and concerns, and among the most brought up is visitation.

“There’s just so many factors that go into that, as far as the outbreak in the greater community, and the overlay of the federal regulations and the state regulations,” said McMahon.

McMahon said it’s important to find safe solutions.

“We’re human beings and we need that touch, we need to interact with other people,” said McMahon.

Randy Kuykendall, the Director of the Health Facilities and Emergency Medicine Services division at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), said indoor visitation has been allowed at long-term care facilities since last November.

“Indoor visitation is presently allowed and it’s tied to community spread by county,” he said. “I think it’s important to note that, first of all, at least about 90 percent of our facilities are in counties that currently are low enough that they can do indoor visitation under the restrictions of refraining from touching, social distancing, wearing a mask, those sorts of things.”

But critics complain that access is not easy and every facility is different.

“It’s been different all over the state as far as how facilities have handled that and how much they’ve accomodated their visitation requirements and policies and procedures around that,” said McMahon. “So, it’s not everybody moving at the same pace.”

“We’re in the early stages and still learning about the vaccines and how effective they are and what some of the ramifications can be,” said Kuykendall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new guidance on visitation at nursing homes that says “facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident or visitor.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Enviornment said they have notified facilities about the update and are working on creating their own guidelines to ensure consistent visitation recommendations across all residential care facilities.

In the meantime, Gibson said to get creative with your conversations and don’t be afraid to talk about the tough stuff.

“I think sometimes family members don’t want to talk about the hard things because they’re afraid that it’s going to spiral the person into a worse place of despair,” said Gibson. “I also think that talking about the hard things can be healing for families”

She said when having conversations, you should focus on their strength.

“Every single older adult, regardless of their medical morbidities, regardless of their living situation, comes into our lives with resilience,” said Gibson. “They have a story to share, we can ask them questions about ‘tell me what this pandemic means to you, tell me about other times in your life where you’ve lived through a difficult time, what got you through it?'”

And she said to remember to take care of yourself too.

“Being aware of your level of stress, how you’re coping, how you’re not coping, that’s how we build resilience is through awareness,” said Gibson. “And if you’re not doing well, get yourself some help.”

Gibson provides a free webinar training series geared for administrators, direct care staff and families living in long-term care, on the National Ombudsman Resource Center website.

