How to donate supplies to Colorado hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health, which runs four hospitals in southern Colorado, has released guidelines for people wishing to donate personal protective equipment to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Drop boxes for personal protective equipment are now available outside the front entrance of several Centura locations, including Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. The drop boxes are open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- 9100 Mineral Circle, Englewood (Centura Health Corporate Office)
- Penrose Hospital – 2222 N. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs
- Avista Adventist Hospital – 100 Health Park Drive, Louisville
- Longmont United Hospital – 1950 Mountain View Ave, Longmont
- Mercy Regional Medical Center – 1010 Three Springs Boulevard, Durango
- St. Anthony Summit Medical Center – 340 Peak One Drive, Frisco
- St. Catherine Hospital – 401 E Spruce Street, Garden City, KS
Centura is ONLY accepting the following items:
- Boxed masks and N95s (single or used masks cannot be accepted)
- Gloves that are still in manufacturer packaging
- Packaged gowns or rain ponchos with sleeves
- Face shields (must include eye protection and be labeled as surgical, isolation, dental, or medical procedure face shields)
In regards to homemade masks, Centura said:
We are so amazed by the talented and giving members of our community offering to make homemade masks. As of today, per CDC guidelines, homemade masks are not considered PPE and should be only considered as a last resort. Therefore, Centura is not currently accepting these as donations, but would like to still hear from you. Please email us at CovidDonations@centura.org so we can provide you a pattern and material specifications in the event our current policy changes and we begin to accept homemade masks.
If you’re looking for other ways to support healthcare workers, Centura suggests:
- Signing up to donate blood at a local donation center.
- Delivering catered food for on-duty caregivers (homemade food cannot be accepted).
- Assembling care packages for caregivers who are working long hours and may not have time or resources to obtain essential items for personal use, including items such as:
- Shelf-stable food staples
- Toilet paper and other paper goods
- Home cleaning supplies