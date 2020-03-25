How to donate supplies to Colorado hospitals

A woman carries protective masks to a bin as medical supplies are donated as part of an effort staged by two state lawmakers, Project C.U.R.E., Colorado Concern and the Denver Broncos to battle the spread of coronavirus Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Centura Health, which runs four hospitals in southern Colorado, has released guidelines for people wishing to donate personal protective equipment to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Drop boxes for personal protective equipment are now available outside the front entrance of several Centura locations, including Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. The drop boxes are open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

9100 Mineral Circle, Englewood (Centura Health Corporate Office)

Penrose Hospital – 2222 N. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

Avista Adventist Hospital – 100 Health Park Drive, Louisville

Longmont United Hospital – 1950 Mountain View Ave, Longmont

Mercy Regional Medical Center – 1010 Three Springs Boulevard, Durango

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center – 340 Peak One Drive, Frisco

St. Catherine Hospital – 401 E Spruce Street, Garden City, KS

Centura is ONLY accepting the following items:

Boxed masks and N95s (single or used masks cannot be accepted)

Gloves that are still in manufacturer packaging

Packaged gowns or rain ponchos with sleeves

Face shields (must include eye protection and be labeled as surgical, isolation, dental, or medical procedure face shields)

In regards to homemade masks, Centura said:

We are so amazed by the talented and giving members of our community offering to make homemade masks. As of today, per CDC guidelines, homemade masks are not considered PPE and should be only considered as a last resort. Therefore, Centura is not currently accepting these as donations, but would like to still hear from you. Please email us at CovidDonations@centura.org so we can provide you a pattern and material specifications in the event our current policy changes and we begin to accept homemade masks.

If you’re looking for other ways to support healthcare workers, Centura suggests: