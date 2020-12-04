Here’s where Coloradans will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The first COVID-19 vaccines will soon arrive in Colorado. They will be distributed to approximately 200 provider locations throughout the state.

Below is a growing list of locations where Coloradans will be able to receive a vaccine. It will be updated as more distribution sites are publicized:

King Soopers

City Market

Safeway

CVS

Several hospital systems statewide

A spokesperson for Kroger (the parent company of King Soopers and City Market) said, “The vaccine will be available at all of our pharmacy locations across the state (both King Soopers and City Market).”

A spokesperson for Safeway said the company has signed provider agreements for 19 stores thus far. They are located in Larimer, Boulder, Broomfield, Arapahoe, Douglas, Adams, Jefferson, Denver, El Paso, Summit, Pueblo and La Plata counties.

“We will receive vaccine based on the county health dept. allocating a portion to us,” the Safeway representative said in an email.

According to the Coloradan, there are 148 King Soopers/City Market pharmacies statewide.

The vaccine will first be given to the most vulnerable populations and frontline workers. This group includes first responders and health care workers.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be distributed nationwide once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will receive 1.69% of the CDC’s weekly distributions, meaning the state should see 108,160 Pfizer vaccine doses upon approval.

However, Pfizer announced Thursday that it may not hit its vaccine rollout target by the end of 2020, meaning fewer Coloradans could be vaccinated before next year.

On Wednesday, the CDPHE identified 16 locations with ultra-cold freezers where the vaccines can be stores.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, the average healthy Coloradan could start to get vaccinated by mid- to late April 2021.