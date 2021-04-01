Health experts urge caution as COVID cases increase in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A national trend of increasing COVID-19 cases is echoing in the Pikes Peak region as several of the main metrics used to track the virus’ spread are increasing in recent weeks.

The increase is slight so far, but is prompting public health experts to urge people to just wear a mask indoors over the next few weeks, until enough people are vaccinated.

“It’s really not time to party until everyone has been vaccinated,” said Stephen Goodwin, the chief scientific data strategist for El Paso County Public Health. “We want everyone to get a chance to get vaccinated, and the vaccines are coming in quickly so that within the several weeks I think we can give everyone who wants a vaccine a chance to get vaccinated.”

On Wednesday’s data dashboard, the seven-day average of test positivity increased 13%, to 6.8%. The seven-day average of case incidence increased 4% to 161.5 cases per 100,000 people, higher than at any point during the second surge in cases during the summer of 2020.

“Right now our baseline is higher than it ever has been before a wave started,” said Dr. Phoebe Lostroh, a microbiology professor at Colorado College. “The problem with exponential spread is that things will stay almost flat or a small problem for a long time then all of the sudden, it goes up very, very quickly.”

Lostroh has been creating weekly reports about the status of the virus in El Paso County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of patients reported in the region’s hospital census has increased as well—a 40% increase from an average of 38 on March 8 to 59 on March 31—though the seven-day average of hospital admissions has decreased by 3% to five per day, according to the EPCPH COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Goodwin says case numbers and hospitals have “wobbled” in the data reports, but it’s clear that there is an increasing bump. He said testing positivity is typically one of the early indicators to notice trends, but the inconsistency in the number of people getting tested has made that less reliable.

People becoming more relaxed with masks, especially indoors, is one of the drivers both public health experts see for the slight increase.

Lostroh specifically is looking at the spread of the U.K. B.1.1.7 variant as a contributing factor, as research has suggested it’s more contagious.

The state releases reports on variants twice a week, and while Lostroh wishes for more context in how the data is collected, variant cases have nearly tripled from March 23 (50 cases) to March 30 (144 cases).

“If we are the same as many other locations that are ahead of us on this curve, in another week or two, we could easily see the B.1.1.7 variant being responsible for at least half of the cases in Colorado Springs,” Lostroh said.

Lostroh said there is good news. Vaccinations for the oldest people in Colorado, she believes, have led to a sizeable decrease in the virus’s death rate in the area—dropping around ten times from the pandemic’s height.

Both she and Goodwin are encouraged by the massive increase in vaccinations of late, and the increase in who is eligible for the vaccine in the state. Goodwin said herd immunity is less like an on-off switch, and more like a dimmer switch. The more people get vaccinated, the more the light of the virus shuts out.

“We don’t have much longer to go with this,” Goodwin said. “The vaccines are becoming readily available. We just got to make it through a few more weeks. When the weather gets better, the windows open, the ventilation improves, life gets much harder for the virus.”