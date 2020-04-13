Harrison D-2 cancels in-person classes for remainder of school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison District 2 has canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the school year, the district announced Monday.

The district will continue with remote learning opportunities through May 21.

“Harrison School District Two believes this is the right move to protect the health of students, staff, and community while also being transparent,” the district said in a statement. “The district believes that once the stay at home order is lifted, social distancing and limited group gatherings will continue for several weeks, if not months. The district is not comfortable to return to school buildings while implementing these recommendations with fidelity to keep students and staff safe.”

The district will continue to offer food service for children until May 21.

The district is still working on plans for graduations and other year-end celebrations.

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all Colorado schools to be closed to in-person learning until at least April 30. The state is under a stay-at-home order until at least April 26.

Two southern Colorado school districts–Pueblo District 60 and Pueblo County District 70–previously announced they will be closed for the remainder of the school year.