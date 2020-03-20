Grocery stores make special hours for seniors amid coronavirus

Many local and national grocery stores are allowing senior store hours designed to allow some of the most vulnerable neighbors the ability to shop to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Dollar General

Senior store hours is the first hour that the stores are open

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.”

Walmart

Shoppers 60 and older will be able to enter the store one hour before it opens and this includes the pharmacy and vision center

Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F — Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020

Target

The first hour of shopping each Wednesday is for vulnerable guests – including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns

All Target locations will be closing by 9 p.m. each day so staff can replenish and clean the store thoroughly. Target officials said they are also fast-tracking the flow of products that are in the highest demand.

“We’ll continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need,” a statement from Target said.

King Soopers

The first shopping hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

In an effort to keep products on shelves longer, King Soopers made adjustments, including its supply team maximizing the number of hours they work, setting a purchase limit of five sanitation products as well as five cold and flu items, and changing store hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Safeway and Albertson’s

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. for vulnerable shoppers

Safeway asks that customers help reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our communities. Safeway also mentioned that regular store hours are being updated continuously.

“We are sensitive to the fact that everyone is anxious to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too,” a Safeway statement said.

Whole Foods

60+ can shop one hour before opening to the general public

“We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment,” a statement from Whole Foods said.