Grants help Colorado Springs-area artists amid coronavirus pandemic

In this Nov. 10, 2017 photo, artist Arturo Garcia moves one of his paintings as the painter takes a break from creating other works as part of an exhibition at the art museum in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Artists in the Pikes Peak region who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible for about $500 worth of grants to help cover immediate expenses.

The money is provided by the Artist Recovery Fund, a partnership between the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and the Bee Vradenburg Foundation.

The grants are available to individual artists and creative professionals in El Paso and Teller Counties who have lost money due to the cancellation of performances, art openings, lessons, or other revenue-generating artistic activities.

The fund will provide about $500 to help cover immediate and essential expenses like shelter, food, and transportation.

>> Tap here to apply for a grant.

The fund will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis for as long as money is available.

If you’d like to donate to the Artist Recovery Fund, call 719-477-0185 or email david@beevradenburgfoundation.org.

The Pikes Peak Community Foundation, in partnership with other local organizations, is also making loans of up to $25,000 available to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Tap here for information on that loan program.