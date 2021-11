DENVER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis is planning to provide an update Monday afternoon regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor will address the media at approximately 4:15 p.m. from the West Steps at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Eric Simoes, Primary Investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and participants of the 5 to 11 Pfizer trial.

You can watch Polis’ update, live, on this page.