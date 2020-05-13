Gov. Polis to meet with President Trump at the White House

WASHINGTON — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday.

According to a statement from Polis’ office, the governor will “continue advocating for Colorado to receive more federal support during the COVID-19 pandemic, including critical testing supplies and personal protective equipment.”

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota will also be in the meeting, which is set to begin at 2 p.m. Mountain Time in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Watch live coverage on this page.

