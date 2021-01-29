Gov. Polis to make “important announcement” about Colorado vaccine distribution Friday

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s COVID-19 response and make what his office is calling “an important announcement” about vaccine distribution.
The update is set for 12:45 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.
Joining Polis for the update will be Brigadier General Scott Sherman, Dir. of Joint Staff, Colorado National Guard; and Scott Bookman, Incident Commander, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.