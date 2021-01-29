Gov. Polis to make “important announcement” about Colorado vaccine distribution Friday

Colorado Gov, Jared Polis makes a point about the state's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus at a news conference Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s COVID-19 response and make what his office is calling “an important announcement” about vaccine distribution.

The update is set for 12:45 p.m. from the governor's residence in Denver.

Joining Polis for the update will be Brigadier General Scott Sherman, Dir. of Joint Staff, Colorado National Guard; and Scott Bookman, Incident Commander, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

