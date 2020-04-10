Gov. Polis talks ventilators, senior living homes, and education

COLORADO SPRINGS – El Paso County has a higher death rate from COVID–19 than compared to other large counties like Jefferson or Denver.

When taken the reported positive cases from the state COVID–19 website weighed against the deaths, El Paso County has a death rate of 6.3 percent, Jefferson County at 4.92 percent, Denver County at 3.56 percent and statewide at 3.41 percent.

The actual death-rate is likely much lower as Governor Jared Polis and other public health experts estimate tens of thousands of Coloradans have contracted the disease and/or already recovered from it.

Still, El Paso County’s Public Health Department says, the higher death rate is from early exposures to at-risk populations, like senior living homes or the Colorado Springs Bridge Club. On Thursday, an investigation by the Colorado Sun found deaths at senior and assisted living facilities accounted for one-third of the state’s deaths.

“One of the first things we did across the state is restrict visitation for all of our senior and nursing facilities, make sure all of the employees who are going in and out are checked for wellness, trying to reduce the likelihood of those outbreaks,” said Gov. Polis.

Polis didn’t highlight any new measures for those facilities but says when the rest of the state begins to return to normal, it will take longer for those facilities to do so.

He also is adamant Coloradans understand it is not just the elderly who die from the disease. They are the most at risk, but a 21-year-old man who grew up in Aurora and went to school at Colorado Mesa University, died from COVID–19 this week. The father of the now-youngest person to die from the virus is also fighting against it, Polis said.

“It’s striking people down in their prime,” Gov. Polis added. “We also lost an El Paso County Deputy Sheriff at the age of 41. That strikes close to home. That’s only a couple years younger than I am.”

Gov. Polis says the state has acquired around 500 ventilators since the beginning of the crisis. According to KDVR reporter Joe St. George, that brings the total to around 2,066 with over 700 currently in use. Earlier this week, Polis said if people keep staying at home, wearing masks, and practice physical distancing, Colorado should have enough ventilators with the ability to retrofit other machines into an emergency ventilator.

In a controversial process, the Governor attempted to buy 500 ventilators, the FEMA reportedly bought them out from under the state. After Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican, says he reached out to the White House President Trump announce 100 ventilators are coming to Colorado.

Gov. Polis originally requested 10,000 ventilators from the federal government stockpile.

“If Colorado was not taking the precautions that we’re taking, if we weren’t staying at home, which was always a possibility, I didn’t know how well Coloradans would stay at home, I had great confidence in the people of Colorado and I think they’re doing what they need to do,” he said. “But, had they not, this would have been 20 to 30 to 40,000 fatalities in our state and we would have needed close to 10,000 ventilators.”

Coloradans are staying at home and Polis says the results are showing in the data of hospitalizations and new cases. Because of this, he’s confident that if people keep on this same trajectory, the stay-at-home order can end on April 26 and other closures of businesses and schools come April 30, made in a separate executive order.

His office, he says, is still working out how it would look like. He’s floated limited capacities at restaurants before, but there are still a couple weeks to figure things out.

“It doesn’t mean that restaurants and bars are going to open right away or even that same day, but basically it means that people will be able to go back to work, the stay-at-home order will end and then, over time there will be a little bit more loosening around those events,” Gov. Polis explained. “But, until the virus has a vaccine or cure, it’s hard to see how 50,000 people can get together in one place safely because if one person has the virus, that can go to hundreds.”

Schools would not reopen until early on in May and many, like both D60 and D70 in Pueblo County, have cancelled the possibility of in-person learning for the rest of the year by providing online classes.

The Governor says, he has talked to districts about opening very limited classroom settings for a small number of students that don’t have access to the internet or adequate technology. The priority for Polis is that districts find a way to ensure the best outcome for the student in a way they will be successful in moving on to the next grade level.

“It’s a locally made decision and I think it’s important that they take into account what parents and families want in their community,” he said.

One thing is likely for certain–traditional graduation or commencement ceremonies will not happen where hundreds or thousands of people would be in one place.