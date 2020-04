Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state’s efforts to reopen non-essential businesses while still dealing with the dangers of the new coronavirus Monday, April 27, 2020, in the State Capitol in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Wednesday to update residents as the state moves into the “safer at home” phase of coronavirus response.

Polis’ update is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from the state capitol. Watch live on this page.

In his most recent update Monday, Polis detailed sector-specific guidelines for businesses reopening under the “safer at home” order.

