Gov. Polis provides Wednesday, April 15 update on Colorado coronavirus response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Wednesday to update residents on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 2 p.m. Watch live on this page.

In Monday’s update, Polis said the state would begin releasing data about the race and ethnicity of coronavirus patients, as well as the number of people who have been released from the hospital after being treated for the disease.

Polis also called on Colorado hotels and motels to help shelter people experiencing homelessness.

Also Monday, Polis unveiled a mask design contest for Colorado kids.

