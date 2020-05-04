Gov. Polis provides Monday, May 4 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state’s efforts to reopen non-essential businesses while still dealing with the dangers of the new coronavirus Monday, April 27, 2020, in the State Capitol in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Monday to update residents on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday from the state capitol. Watch live on this page.

The update comes as Colorado businesses begin to reopen under the state’s safer-at-home order. Offices can reopen at 50% reduced in-person staffing capacity Monday, as long as best practices are being implemented to protect the health and safety of employees. However, businesses are encouraged to allow employees to continue telecommuting at higher levels if possible.