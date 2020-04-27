Gov. Polis provides Monday, April 27 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Colorado Governor Jared Polis explains guidelines for Colorado’s reopening after the statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order expires Sunday, April 26, during a news conference Monday, April 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Monday to update residents on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 2:30 p.m. from the state capitol. Watch live on this page.

On Monday, Colorado began moving into the “safer at home” phase of the pandemic response. Some businesses are allowed to reopen with strict precautions in place, but Polis emphasized that “life will remain much more dangerous than usual these next few months.”

