DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Monday to update residents on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The press conference is set for 12:15 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

On Friday, Polis gave an update on construction at the Colorado Convention Center, which is being turned into a medical shelter for people who are recovering from coronavirus.

Colorado’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 26.