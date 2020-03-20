Gov. Polis provides Friday update on Colorado coronavirus response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

The press conference is set to start around 10:45 a.m. Watch live on this page.

On Thursday, Polis issued an executive order closing salons, spas, and tattoo parlors. The order also extended the closure of other types of businesses, including in-house service in bars and restaurants, until April 30.

>> Watch the Friday briefing from the White House coronavirus task force

>> More coronavirus coverage