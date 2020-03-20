Live Now
White House coronavirus task force Friday briefing
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Community Dental Health Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Hope Montessori Monument Mountain View Medical Optum Pueblo Combined Court and Probation

Gov. Polis provides Friday update on Colorado coronavirus response

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

The press conference is set to start around 10:45 a.m. Watch live on this page.

On Thursday, Polis issued an executive order closing salons, spas, and tattoo parlors. The order also extended the closure of other types of businesses, including in-house service in bars and restaurants, until April 30.

>> Watch the Friday briefing from the White House coronavirus task force

>> More coronavirus coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local