DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will provide a brief update on Colorado’s coronavirus response Friday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center in Centennial.

The briefing is set for 2 p.m. It will be streamed live on this page.

On Wednesday, Polis issued an executive order telling Coloradans to stay at home as the outbreak spreads across the state.

Thursday, Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders expressed frustration that Polis did not inform local governments before announcing the order.

