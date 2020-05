Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point about the state’s efforts to rein in the new coronavirus during a news conference outside the Stride Community Health Center Monday, May 18, 2020, in Wheat Ridge, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Wednesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

On Tuesday, the Colorado state health department released draft guidelines for restaurants to reopen under the state’s safer-at-home order. State officials are expected to decide on Monday if, and when, restaurants can reopen.

>> More coverage of coronavirus in Colorado