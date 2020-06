Colorado Governor Jared Polis signs the first of two small business economic recovery bills during a news conference outside a brewpub Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in west Denver. The measures are aimed at getting money to small businesses that have been hit by the spread of the new coronavirus and the closures that followed. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Wednesday to update residents on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

On Tuesday, Polis signed two economic recovery bills aimed at helping small businesses recover from the pandemic.

