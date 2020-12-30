Colorado Gov. Polis gives update on new coronavirus variant, vaccine distribution

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on Colorado’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis is expected to discuss Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which was identified in Elbert County.

The governor will also discuss adjustments to the state’s vaccine distribution list, according to his office.

The update is set for 10 a.m. and will be held remotely. Watch live on this page.

Joining Polis for the update will be: