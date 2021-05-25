Gov. Polis gives update on COVID response, vaccine lottery

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s COVID response and announce details about “a new program to incentivize vaccination.”

The update is set for 12:45 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Joining Polis for the update will be:

  • Mark Ferrandino, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Revenue
  • Heather Roth, Immunization Branch Chief, Division of Disease Control & Public Health Response, Colorado Department of Health
  • Jennifer Anderson, Colorado Lottery

Last week, FOX31 reported Colorado plans to announce a $1 million lottery drawing as an incentive for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At the time, the state was still working on the details, such as when the drawings will be held and how people will be able to enter.

