Gov. Polis gives update on Colorado vaccine scholarship drawing

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis held a press conference Wednesday to provide details about a Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship drawing for teens.

Last week, Polis announced a $1 million drawing for people who have received a COVID vaccine by the end of June.

The drawing is only open to residents age 18 or older at the time of the drawing. At the time, Polis said Colorado would be be announcing a scholarship contest for people ages 12-17 who have gotten vaccinated.

During Wednesday’s update, Polis also discussed the state’s Power the Comeback Business Pledge program.

