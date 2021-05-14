Gov. Polis gives update on Colorado mask mandate

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s mask mandate.

The update is set for 12 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

The update comes one day after the CDC issued a guideline saying fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor settings.

Colorado’s state health department said Thursday that it needed more time to review the guidance, but would issue new guidelines “in the coming days.”

The new CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.