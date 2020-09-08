Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state’s efforts against the the new coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update residents on the state’s coronavirus response.

Polis will be joined at the press conference by Denver Broncos executive Brittany Bowlen, as well as Sarah Tuneberg with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Multiple sources told KDVR on Sunday that the Broncos will be allowing a limited number of fans at their games starting September 27.

Tuesday’s press conference is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.