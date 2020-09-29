Gov. Polis gives Tuesday, September 29 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Can’t see the player? Watch live on the governor’s Facebook page.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Dr. Katy Anthes, Commissioner of Education; Rico Munn, superintendent of Aurora Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Rogers, Medical Director of Child & Adolescent Services at the Medical Center of Aurora, will join Polis for the update.

