Gov. Polis gives Tuesday, September 1 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Gov. Jared Polis gets tested for the coronavirus at the testing site at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Tuesday. / Photo courtesy @GovofCO on Twitter

PUEBLO, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Watch live on this page.

Polis will speak from Pueblo Community College, which he is visiting as part of a tour across southern Colorado Tuesday.

Polis is also visiting the following sites:

  • The Citadel Mall coronavirus testing site in Colorado Springs.
  • Patriot Elementary School on Fort Carson.
  • YWCA Pueblo
  • ActivArmor in Pueblo
  • Crites Produce in Avondale
  • East Side Child Care Center in Pueblo
  • Mobile Learning Lab at Pueblo Community College
  • The Colorado State Fairgrounds

