Gov. Polis gives Tuesday, September 1 update on Colorado coronavirus response

PUEBLO, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

Polis will speak from Pueblo Community College, which he is visiting as part of a tour across southern Colorado Tuesday.

Polis is also visiting the following sites:

The Citadel Mall coronavirus testing site in Colorado Springs.

Patriot Elementary School on Fort Carson.

YWCA Pueblo

ActivArmor in Pueblo

Crites Produce in Avondale

East Side Child Care Center in Pueblo

Mobile Learning Lab at Pueblo Community College

The Colorado State Fairgrounds

