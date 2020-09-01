Gov. Polis gives Tuesday, September 1 update on Colorado coronavirus response

PUEBLO, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.
The update is set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Watch live on this page.
Polis will speak from Pueblo Community College, which he is visiting as part of a tour across southern Colorado Tuesday.
Polis is also visiting the following sites:
- The Citadel Mall coronavirus testing site in Colorado Springs.
- Patriot Elementary School on Fort Carson.
- YWCA Pueblo
- ActivArmor in Pueblo
- Crites Produce in Avondale
- East Side Child Care Center in Pueblo
- Mobile Learning Lab at Pueblo Community College
- The Colorado State Fairgrounds
