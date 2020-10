Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference to discuss the spike in cases of the new coronavirus in the state Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Polis will be joined by Jill Ryan, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment; Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist; and Kate Greenberg, Commissioner of Agriculture.