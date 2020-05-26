Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference to update the state’s efforts to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update residents on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence. Watch live on this page.

On Monday, Polis’ office announced reopening dates for restaurants, camps, and ski areas statewide. Restaurants will be able to reopen for in-person dining, with restrictions, on Wednesday. Children’s day camps and youth sports camps can open on June 1, and ski resorts with approval from local authorities can reopen now.