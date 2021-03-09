Polis: Weekend snow shouldn’t affect COVID vaccine supply in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – Despite the possibility of several inches of snow headed to Colorado this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday there shouldn’t be any interruption to the state’s supply of COVID vaccines.

In a press conference, the governor said Colorado is expecting around 7,000 more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 10,000 more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) also addressed new COVID-19 variants being found in the state. Herlihy said genetic changes in COVID variants could mean some of the antibody treatment in the COVID vaccines could be less effective, which is why it’s still recommended that residents be on guard by continuing to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands frequently.

As for vaccine goals, Polis said 74% of Coloradans age 70 and up have gotten at least their first vaccine shot, and 90% of teachers have also received their first dose. He expects the next phase of vaccine distribution to begin around March 21.

View the video above for the full press conference.