DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:45 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

In his most recent update Friday, Polis announced changes to the state’s vaccine priority phases. He said the next phase, which includes agricultural processing workers, grocery workers, people ages 60 and older, and people ages 16-59 with two or more high-risk conditions, will start March 5.

On Monday, the state health department announced it expects to get 45,500 doses of the newly-approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of the week.