DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response and school modeling plans.

The update is set for 3:20 p.m. and will be held at the Governor’s Mansion. Watch live on this page.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, and Dr. Jon Samet, an epidemiologist and the dean at Colorado’s School of Public Health, will join Governor Polis to provide an update on the state’s modeling.