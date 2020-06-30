Gov. Polis gives Tuesday, June 30 update on Colorado coronavirus response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update residents on Colorado’s coronavirus response.
The update is set for 1:30 pm. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.
Polis will be joined by Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment; Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist; Joni Reynolds, Gunnison County Public Health Director; and Jason Vahling, City & County of Broomfield Public Health Director.
