Gov. Polis gives Tuesday, June 30 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference on the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update residents on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 pm. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Polis will be joined by Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment; Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist; Joni Reynolds, Gunnison County Public Health Director; and Jason Vahling, City & County of Broomfield Public Health Director.

>> More coverage of coronavirus in Colorado