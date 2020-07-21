DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

On Monday, the Colorado Department Of Public Health and Environment and Colorado Department of Education released reopening guidelines for Colorado schools.

In his most recent update, on Thursday, Polis instituted a statewide mask mandate for indoor spaces.

