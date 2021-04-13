DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Joining Polis for the update will be Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and John Douglas, Executive Director of the Tri-County Health Department.

The update comes as Colorado prepares to end the statewide COVID-19 dial, giving control over health orders to local governments.

State leaders will likely also discuss Colorado’s decision to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on a recommendation from federal agencies. The state is requiring providers to stop administration of the J&J vaccine while federal agencies investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.