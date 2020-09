A television camera monitor displays Colorado Governor Jared Polis as he talks about how the state is working to contain the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response and discuss “economic resiliency.”

The press conference is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Polis will be joined by CU President Mark Kennedy, as well as CU Denver student David Holguin and University of Denver student Dajah Brooks.