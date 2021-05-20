Gov. Polis gives Thursday, May 20 update on Colorado COVID response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.
The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on the governor’s Facebook page.
Joining Polis for the update will be:
- Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer, CDPHE
- Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE
- Dr. Suchitra Rao, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado