Gov. Polis gives Thursday, May 20 update on Colorado COVID response

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on the governor’s Facebook page.

Joining Polis for the update will be:

  • Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer, CDPHE
  • Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE
  • Dr. Suchitra Rao, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local