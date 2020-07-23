DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

In Tuesday’s update, Polis moved “last call” at bars and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. in an effort to increase social distancing.

Also in Tuesday’s press conference, Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said 15 counties statewide, including Colorado Springs and El Paso County, are at risk of losing their local variances because they have exceeded the coronavirus metrics their variances require them to stay below.

