Gov. Polis gives Monday, August 10 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update Monday afternoon on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m. Watch live on this page.

Polis will give the update from Water World, where a community testing site opened Monday. The Denver-area waterpark is closed for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local, county, state, and public health officials will join Polis for the update. Polis will also be tested for the coronavirus at the newly-opened testing site.

Polis visited a newly-opened testing site in Aurora Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local