Gov. Polis gives Monday, August 10 update on Colorado coronavirus response

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update Monday afternoon on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m.

Polis will give the update from Water World, where a community testing site opened Monday. The Denver-area waterpark is closed for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local, county, state, and public health officials will join Polis for the update. Polis will also be tested for the coronavirus at the newly-opened testing site.

Polis visited a newly-opened testing site in Aurora Monday morning.