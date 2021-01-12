DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response and vaccine distribution plans.

The update is set for 11 a.m. and will be held remotely. Watch live on this page.

Leaders from Centura Health, UCHealth, and Salud Family Health Centers will join Polis to discuss how the state and its healthcare provider partners plan to vaccinate Coloradans ages 70 and older.

Last week, Polis invited Coloradans over the age of 70 to sign up for the vaccine through their local healthcare provider.