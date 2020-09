Can’t see the player above? Watch live on the governor’s Facebook page.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m.

Polis will give the update from Colorado Mesa University, which he is visiting as part of a tour of the Western Slope communities of Montrose, Delta, and Grand Junction.

Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Janice Rich will join Polis for the update.