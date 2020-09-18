WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.
The update is set for 12:30 p.m. Watch live on this page.
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, State Senator Faith Winter, Rep. Shannon Bird, and Betsy Markey, Executive Director at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, will join Polis for the update.
Polis will give the update from Front Range Community College in Westminster, which he is visiting as part of a tour of businesses and organizations in the Denver and Boulder metro areas.
According to his office, the governor will stop at:
- Haystack Mountain Creamery in Longmont: Visit with local small businesses.
- The In Between of Longmont: This organization is a COVID Relief Fund recipient and provides supportive housing and promotes stability to homeless families and individuals by utilizing community resources, advocacy, and life skills training.
- Sister Carmen Community Center Food Bank in Lafayette: This organization is a COVID Relief Fund recipient that provides assistance and community resources to local families in need.
- Tru Community Center – Tele-Care Center in Lafayette: Tru Community Care is a COVID Relief Fund recipient who provides health care services and utilized funding to provide personal protective equipment to staff.
- Mountain View Elementary School in Broomfield: Gov. Polis will meet with teachers, faculty and staff. Mountain View has implemented a student pod program to help bridge the gap between in-person learning and maintaining a safe socially distant environment.
- Front Range Community College in Westminster: Gov. Polis and members of the Polis administration will hold a media availability on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- City and County of Broomfield: Gov. Polis meets with Broomfield City Council.
- AGC Biologics in Boulder: Visit to AGC Biologics, a company that is currently working on a COVID-19 vaccine. AGC moved to Colorado because of their work with OEDIT’s Global Business Development work.