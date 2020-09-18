WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. Watch live on this page.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, State Senator Faith Winter, Rep. Shannon Bird, and Betsy Markey, Executive Director at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, will join Polis for the update.

Polis will give the update from Front Range Community College in Westminster, which he is visiting as part of a tour of businesses and organizations in the Denver and Boulder metro areas.

According to his office, the governor will stop at: