Gov. Polis gives Friday, September 11 update on Colorado coronavirus response

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 2:15 p.m. from Morgan Community College in Fort Morgan, which Polis is visiting as part of a tour of the Eastern Plains. Watch the update live on this page.

Can’t see the player? Watch live here.

Polis will be joined by Rick Garcia, Executive Director at the Department of Local Affairs; Betsy Markey, Executive Director at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade; and Angie Paccione, Executive Director at the Colorado Department of Higher Education.