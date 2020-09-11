Gov. Polis gives Friday, September 11 update on Colorado coronavirus response

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 2:15 p.m. from Morgan Community College in Fort Morgan, which Polis is visiting as part of a tour of the Eastern Plains. Watch the update live on this page.

Polis will be joined by Rick Garcia, Executive Director at the Department of Local Affairs; Betsy Markey, Executive Director at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade; and Angie Paccione, Executive Director at the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

