Colorado Gov. Jared Polis listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to provide an update on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m. from the state capitol. Watch live on this page.

Polis traveled to Washington D.C. Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House. The leaders discussed testing, infection levels, supplies, and what Colorado has done to reopen the state.

